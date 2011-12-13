SRSU FACULTY ART EXHIBITION ENDS AUGUST 31

Courtesy of the Sul Ross State University Art Department

Sul Ross State University Art Department faculty members Carol Fairlie, Avram Dumitrescu, and Gregory Tegarden will be exhibiting their work at the Francois Fine Arts Gallery on the Sul Ross campus from August 22 to August 31.

Carol Fairlie is a professor of art who has been teaching at Sul Ross for 23 years. Her courses include oil painting, drawing, figure drawing, and printmaking. She holds a 4-year certificate from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Texas Woman’s University, and a Master of Fine Arts from the School of Visual Arts at the University of North Texas. She is exhibiting a series of new portraits, some older large-scale oils, watercolors, and a new pastel study. Included in the show are some preliminary studies she paints before tackling the large paintings.

Avram Dumitrescu, a digital arts, animation, and gaming professor, will be showing some recent architectural paintings. He will also be exhibiting illustration work for clients such as Drift Magazine, Local Palate, and from the book Marfa for the Perplexed by Lonn Taylor, published by the Marfa Book Company. More of his artwork can be seen at www.onlineavram.com.

Gregory Tegarden is a clayer and an assistant professor of art who teaches sculpture, ceramics, art history, and a range of other courses. He received a Master of Fine Arts with a focus in ceramics from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and a Bachelor of Science in Botany from Sul Ross. He interned with Daniel Johnston for two summers in 2009 and 2010 where he learned a traditional Thai method of coil building and turning large ceramic vessels. His studio work consists of functional ceramics that are influenced by the desert southwest and the austere environment found inside a kiln.

The Francois Gallery is open Monday through Friday 8am-5pm.

Pictured above are Asian Girls by Carol Fairlie, Kalita by Avram Dumitrescu, and a ceramic work by Gregory Tegarden.