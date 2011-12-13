SUL ROSS WELCOMES CLASS OF 2022 AT NEW STUDENT CONVOCATION

Class of 2022 freshmen gathered with faculty in Graves-Pearce Gym for a pre-Convocation photo. (Photo by Paul Slocumb)

By Paul Slocumb

The 19th annual New Student Convocation welcomed Sul Ross State University’s Class of 2022 on Sunday, August 26. A group of more than 300 freshmen gathered in the Pete P. Gallego Center for the event which focused on student life advice and Sul Ross traditions.

Following faculty introductions by Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Jim Case, the audience of Lobo freshmen heard from Emily Garcia, Student Government Association president.

“Take a good look around this beautiful arena and note that we are all here to welcome you to your new home,” she said, offering her own experience as an example of the power of Sul Ross student opportunities. “Sul Ross has not only provided me with the opportunity to be your SGA president, one of my proudest moments, but also provided me with the opportunity to be the first in my family to attend a university, one of my family’s proudest moments. So, no matter what you do, always follow through. You never know how far you will go.”

Sul Ross President Dr. Bill Kibler then addressed the group, challenging them to both learn and become a part of the University’s traditions.

“I want you to walk all the way to the top of Hancock Hill, visit the Desk, and leave a note for those who follow you. You should attend a Sul Ross Rodeo. And you should place a penny at the feet of Sully, the statue of the namesake of this University, Lawrence Sullivan Ross."

New Vice President for Enrollment Management, Dr. Allison Harris, capped off the speeches with a David letterman-style top ten list. Her suggestions to the freshmen for fall semester accomplishments included: meeting new students, joining a student organization, visiting McDonald Observatory, taking selfies at Prada Marfa and Target Marathon, whitewashing the Bar-SR-Bar at Homecoming, visiting Big Bend National Park, and not missing a single class.

Following the addresses, the Sul Ross Oath signed by incoming freshmen was handed to Garcia from freshmen class representative Crysty Graves Herrera.

Dr. Kathy Stein, director of the Academic Center for Excellence and associate professor of English, served as faculty marshall and led the procession. The Convocation concluded with the singing of Sul Ross' “Alma Mater” led by Dr. Andrew Alegria, assistant professor of music. Steven Bennack, lecturer in music, played the Processional and Recessional.

Freshman Crysty Graves Herrera and SGA President Emily Garcia exchange the Sul Ross Oath. (Photo by Paul Slocumb)