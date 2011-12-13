NEW UDPS OFFICERS PORTILLO AND SUBIA SWORN IN

Devon Portillo, an Alpine native and recent graduate of the H. Joaquin Jackson Law Enforcement Academy, is administered the oath of office by President Kibler.

John Robert Subia, an El Paso native and 2016 graduate of the El Paso Community College Law Enforcement Academy, is administered the oath of office by President Kibler.

Officer Portillo, Officer Omar Madrid, Lt. Ashley Holguin, Officer Subia, President Bill Kibler, Chief Kent Dunegan, and Associate Vice President Leo Dominguez pose following the swearing-in ceremony.