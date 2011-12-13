IMPRESSIONS OF BIG BEND COUNTRY EXHIBIT OPENS SEPT. 21 AT MUSEUM OF THE BIG BEND

Oil painter Erin Hanson brings her bold, vivacious Impressions of Big Bend Country to the Museum of the Big Bend beginning Friday, Sept. 21. A reception for the California artist’s work will start at 6 p.m.

Museum patrons can also join Hanson for an exclusive artist’s tour of her work the following morning at 10:00.

Erin Hanson (Photo courtesy of Erin Hanson)

The genesis of this one-woman show came during Hanson’s first visit to the Big Bend region in 2016 when three of her paintings were included in the Museum exhibit A Feeling of Humanity: Western Art from the Ken Ratner Collection. Enchanted with the West Texas landscape, she explored the region on foot, taking photographs which eventually led to her oil and canvas Impressions.

With a style of “open impressionism,” Hanson has become known for landscapes uniquely infused with color. The style is now taught in art schools throughout the world, and Hanson’s work is highly sought after by art museums and private collectors.

Her exhibit will remain on display through Dec. 16 with all works for sale and a 30% commission benefiting the Museum.

Located on Sul Ross State University’s Alpine campus, the Museum can be accessed via Avenue B (Entrance 4). Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed on Monday and major holidays. Admission and parking are free; however, donations are gratefully accepted.

To learn more go to www.museumofthebigbend.com or call 432.837.8143.

Clouds and Sky by Erin Hanson (Photo courtesy of Erin Hanson)