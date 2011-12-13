CESARIO VALENZUELA DEPARTS SUL ROSS FOR NEW POSITION AT UTPB

Sul Ross State University’s Vice President for Budget and Finance, Cesario Valenzuela, will be leaving Sul Ross to become Vice President for Business Affairs at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. He will officially begin in his new position on October 1st.

Sul Ross President Dr. Bill Kibler praised Valenzuela for his more than 30 years of service at the University.

“Cesar made great strides in developing effective strategies within our finance and operations division that pushed Sul Ross State University toward a better future. We commend him for his impressive work, and we sincerely appreciate his loyal service to Sul Ross.”

A native of Marfa, Valenzuela worked in oil exploration immediately after high school but soon decided to pursue higher education. He enrolled at Sul Ross in the fall of 1979 and chose to follow his friends into the accounting program, having no idea the choice would ultimately define his professional career.

“I was offered my first accounting position in 1983 at Sul Ross and decided to try it as a favor to a friend, but it was only to be for one year,” he said with a smile. “My wife Barbara and I both grew up in Marfa. We had our parents and extended families here, so after we married we decided to stay. When our kids came along, we realized this was the place we wanted to raise them. We were blessed in that we both had good jobs, so it was an easy decision to make. I am very proud of the way our family turned out, so it was the right decision.”

Valenzuela also appreciates being a part of many challenging, consequential decisions and improvements during his tenure at Sul Ross.

“I’m very proud of the role I’ve played in the transformation of the campus, both in developing the infrastructure and in improving the services we offer. There have been many positive additions made, and it has all been to create a better experience for the students.

“Sul Ross has been a true blessing for my family and me,” he added. “I am truly proud of what Sul Ross is and what it provides to students and the community.”

An interim replacement for Valenzuela has not been identified at this time.